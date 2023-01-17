British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £148.24 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £148.24 ($180.89).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 37 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($181.50).

LON:BLND traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 441.60 ($5.39). 1,936,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,222. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 733.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.59) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

