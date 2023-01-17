Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
Institutional Trading of Brink’s
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $13,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 143,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
