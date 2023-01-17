Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $13,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 143,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

