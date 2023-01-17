BNB (BNB) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $303.00 or 0.01420438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion and $550.83 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,904,336 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
