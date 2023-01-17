BNB (BNB) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $303.00 or 0.01420438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion and $550.83 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,904,336 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

