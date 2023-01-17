BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $298.97 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion and approximately $580.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $298.97 or 0.01417507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,961,786 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,961,964.72814646 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 305.58845222 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1168 active market(s) with $549,783,662.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

