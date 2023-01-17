BMO Capital Markets Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$8.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE LUN opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

