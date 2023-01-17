BMO Capital Markets Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.31. 839,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,748. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

