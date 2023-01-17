BlueArk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $753,312.19 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $41.94 million and approximately $753,312.19 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00578600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00208699 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00044877 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00058481 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00128399 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $667,600.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

