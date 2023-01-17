Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

