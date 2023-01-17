Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.20

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 275707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

Insider Activity

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$95.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4528908 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$35,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,430 shares of company stock valued at $23,658 and sold 15,800 shares valued at $73,526.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

