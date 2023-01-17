BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $31.17 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.17 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004775 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002042 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006134 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,787,194 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.