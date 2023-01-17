Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $286,676.35 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 13,059,401.89518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.12646918 USD and is down -22.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $857,696.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

