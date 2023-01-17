Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $304,246.75

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00005361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $304,246.75 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 13,059,401.89518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.12646918 USD and is down -22.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $857,696.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

