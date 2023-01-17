Bitcoin Latinum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170.31 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $170.31 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

