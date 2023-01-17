BitCash Price Reaches $0.0009 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $18,957.40 and approximately $24.39 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

