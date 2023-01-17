Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$9.75 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.75 price objective on Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.72.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:BIR opened at C$9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.06.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.