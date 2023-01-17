Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 577.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bioxytran Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
About Bioxytran
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioxytran (BIXT)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.