Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 577.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bioxytran Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

