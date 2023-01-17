BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.55% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $86,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,468. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. 9,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,482. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $114.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

