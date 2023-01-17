Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 429.5% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BIOAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

