Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

