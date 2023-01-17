B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 18,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,144,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 83,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

