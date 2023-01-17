Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 1,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,264. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

BNTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

