Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.25 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 40.45 ($0.49). 33,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 40,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

