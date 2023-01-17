Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.