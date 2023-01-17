Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $104.41. 77,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,823. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.