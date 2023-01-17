Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 9.1% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $41,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

DFAS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

