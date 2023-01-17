Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

