Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.53. 105,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,774. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

