Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 228,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 134,648 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,311. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

