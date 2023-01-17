Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,065,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. 60,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

