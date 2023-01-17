Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 174,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $80.60.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.