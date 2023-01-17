Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 195,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

