Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,926 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.48. 31,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.