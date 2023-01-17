Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mplx makes up about 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

