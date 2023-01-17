Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.43% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 671.48%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

