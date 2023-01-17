Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Update

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Barloworld Price Performance

Barloworld stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

