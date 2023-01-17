Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BGH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 85,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

