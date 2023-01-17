Barclays Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 165

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.83.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

