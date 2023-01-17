Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.60 ($8.26) to €9.70 ($10.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at 9.99 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of 5.33 and a fifty-two week high of 10.19.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

