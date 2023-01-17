Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of BCMXY remained flat at $14.54 during trading on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

