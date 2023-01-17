Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $38.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. 921,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,846,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 123,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

