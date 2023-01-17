Bancor (BNT) Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bancor (BNT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $65.57 million and $4.23 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 160,776,110 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 160,819,178.38878992. The last known price of Bancor is 0.40687182 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $4,601,453.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

