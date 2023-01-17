Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.60. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 6,492 shares changing hands.

BSBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $6,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 421,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

