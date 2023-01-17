Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.82

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 4686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBAR. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $988.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0162 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

