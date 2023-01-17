Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

BLDP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 97,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

