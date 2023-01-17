Baader Bank Reiterates “€41.90” Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.90 ($45.54) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, October 21st.

ETR DBAN traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.40 ($31.96). The stock had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.28. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €20.45 ($22.23) and a one year high of €40.50 ($44.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $552.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

