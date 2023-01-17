Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of AYASF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.98.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

