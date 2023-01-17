Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Awakn Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267. Awakn Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
