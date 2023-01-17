Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Awakn Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267. Awakn Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

