Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73.

