Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after buying an additional 487,487 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 431,590 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 397,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 230,872 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

