Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $16.85

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $472.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.85 or 0.00079828 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

