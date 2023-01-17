Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3,131.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 704.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

